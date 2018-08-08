Kirilloff is hitting .368/.394/.540 with three home runs and two steals in 40 games (175 plate appearances) since his promotion to High-A Fort Myers.

His .419 BABIP at High-A is unsustainable, but even if we regress his batting average 50 or 60 points, he's still off to a very impressive start in the Florida State League. The main thing any Kirilloff detractor would point to is his 4.0 percent walk rate, but it's hard to expect a player who's sporting a 165 wRC+ while striking out just 15.4 percent of the time to be more patient. He has a chance to enter this offseason as a top 20 prospect for dynasty leagues and should open his age-21 season at Double-A.