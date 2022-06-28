Kirilloff went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Guardians. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Kirilloff reached base in four of his five plate appearances on the night, and the only time he didn't, he drove in Gilberto Celestino on a sacrifice fly. Since getting a call-up from Triple-A St. Paul on June 17, Kirilloff has hit .303 with 10 RBI and four runs, though he has yet to hit a home run in his 10 games. He'll start at first base and bat fifth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland, and Kirilloff should have a hold on a full-time role at least until Jorge Polanco (back) comes off the injured list.