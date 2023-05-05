Kirilloff was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kirilloff performed well over his 50 at-bats with the Saints with a .300 average, 1.006 OPS and four homers. The former top prospect has shown flashes of brilliance in his 104 games with the Twins prior to 2023, but his .251/.295/.398 slash over 359 at-bats shows that the brilliance has only been in spurts. He'll get a chance to show he can apply his minor-league success now that he's back with Minnesota.
