Kirilloff (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Kirilloff will serve as the designated hitter Wednesday but could play in the outfield Thursday if all goes well. Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Kirilloff could only need a few days before returning to the majors, and he indicated that the outfielder could return during the Twins' weekend series in Cleveland. Kirilloff has been on the injured list since May 5 due to a right wrist sprain.