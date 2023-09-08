The Twins reinstated Kirilloff (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Kirilloff has been on the injured list since July 30 with a strained right shoulder, and he will now return after a few additional days on his rehab assignment. The 25-year-old swung a hot bat in six games with Triple-A St. Paul, going 12-for-27 with two homers and six RBI, and he was slashing .259/.305/.593 following the All-Star break before getting injured. Joey Gallo (foot) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.