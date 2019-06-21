Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Returns from minor-league IL
Kirilloff was activated from the 7-day DL and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's game for Double-A Pensacola.
Kirilloff was on the IL with an undisclosed injury. Prior to landing on the shelf for the second time this season (he missed a month to open the year due to a minor wrist issue), the well-regarded prospect was hitting .268/.359/.402 with two homers and three stolen bases in 29 games for Double-A Pensacola.
