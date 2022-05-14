Kirilloff was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.
Kirilloff missed several weeks with a wrist injury in mid-April and early May, and he was unable to generate much production at the plate when healthy. The 24-year-old hit just .172 with two runs, a walk and 12 strikeouts over 10 games, and he'll be sent to the minors to right the ship. Jose Miranda is starting at first base and batting sixth Saturday and should serve as the primary first baseman since Miguel Sano (knee) remains on the injured list.