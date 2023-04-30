The Twins plan to activate Kirilloff (wrist) from the 10-day injured list and option him to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff completed his rehab assignment at St. Paul on Sunday and will remain with the minor-league club now that he's healthy once again. The 25-year-old slashed .346/.469/.731 with three home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs and two steals over seven games during his rehab games in St. Paul and should continue to see regular at-bats in the minors until he's up to speed following his rehab stint.