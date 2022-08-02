Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kirilloff has dealt with wrist issues for several years now, most notably in 2019, 2021 and it has loomed large for much of this season. Perhaps this will be the last straw that will led to another surgery (he tore ligaments in the right wrist in 2021). Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach are all banged up as well, so the likes of Nick Gordon, Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick and Mark Contreras will be asked to pick up the slack.