Kirilloff went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Kirilloff came up a double shy of the cycle in one of his best games this season. He's recorded multiple hits in three straight contests while adding seven RBI in that short span. The 25-year-old is up to six homers, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple while slashing .287/.381/.447 through 60 contests this season. He's lost a bit of playing time to Donovan Solano lately, but Kirilloff remains the Twins' top option at first base.