Kirilloff is out of the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Donovan Solano is playing first base and batting second versus the Cubs and left-hander Drew Smyly. Kirilloff, a left-handed hitter, has yet to start against a southpaw since his return to the Twins' major-league roster earlier this month.
