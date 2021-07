Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

After he was on the bench for one half of Monday's doubleheader, Kirilloff will take a seat again in favor of Miguel Sano. The rookie is a 1-for-15 slump over his past five games, but his .722 OPS on the season and the Twins' status as a non-contender should give him a decent amount of job security moving forward.