Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Sitting versus lefty
Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
The lefty-hitting Kirilloff will begin the contest on the bench as the Rockies send southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill. The Twins will use Carlos Santana at first base in Kirilloff's stead.
