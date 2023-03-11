Kirilloff (wrist) is a bit behind schedule, and the Twins aren't committing to him being ready by Opening Day, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kirilloff is still not all the way back from August wrist surgery, with his progression against live pitching not advancing as quickly as the Twins would have liked. Even if he avoids a trip to the injured list, he might only be ready for part-time duty to begin the year.