Brent Rooker, and not Kirilloff, has started in left field the last two spring training games when the Twins used the majority of their projected Opening Day lineup, Do-Hyoung Park reports. Kirilloff is hitting .136 (3-for-22) with a home run this spring.

He also has seven strikeouts and one walk in nine spring games. Kirilloff, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft, is the leading candidate to take over the starting job in left field after the departure of Eddie Rosario, but the Twins may choose to have him begin the season at Triple-A. The Twins have said they're open to Kirilloff being on the Opening Day roster, and Rooker's playing time the last two days may not be a significant sign. However, the Twins could use his slow spring as an excuse to send him to the minors for three weeks to gain an extra year of service time. A decision on whether to send Kirilloff to the minors may not happen until late in spring training.