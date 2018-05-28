Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk for Low-A Cedar Rapids in its 4-3 loss to Clinton on Monday.

The long ball was Kirilloff's eighth of the season, boosting his OPS to an excellent .945 across 193 plate appearances. After missing the entire 2017 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 20-year-old hasn't missed a beat in his first taste of full-season ball and has firmly reestablished himself as one of the top prospects in the Minnesota organization. A midseason promotion to the Florida State League seems likely for the 2016 first-round pick.