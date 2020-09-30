Kirilloff is starting in right field and batting sixth Wednesday in Game 2 against the Astros.

The Twins aren't messing around, turning to their No. 2 overall prospect to make his MLB debut during the first round of the playoffs. Including the Southern League playoffs, Kirilloff hit .309/.352/.480 with 11 home runs and a 15.9 K% over his final 60 games in 2019 and reportedly impressed in spring training and this summer at the alternate training site. He bats left-handed, which was likely a key consideration in him getting the start against righty Jose Urquidy.