Kirilloff is starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff was called up by the Twins to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's twin bill, and he'll start in left field and bat sixth in his regular-season debut for Minnesota. Kirilloff appeared in 94 games for Double-A Pensacola in 2019 and slashed .283/.343/.413 with nine home runs and 43 RBI.