Kirilloff (undisclosed) will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Kirilloff was scratched from the Twins' exhibition opener last week against the University of Minnesota due to the unspecified issue, but whatever he was dealing with is apparently no longer a concern. The 22-year-old should receive a fair amount of bats with the big club this spring before likely opening the 2020 campaign at Triple-A Rochester.