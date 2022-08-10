Kirilloff underwent successful surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Kirilloff's season will come to an early end for the second year in a row due to right wrist surgery, with his latest procedure performed by Dr. Steven Shin and considered more uncommon than the prior one, which involved ligament damage. It's the third major surgery of the 24-year-old's professional career, as he previously missed the entire 2017 minor-league season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Twins are hopeful that Tuesday's procedure will provide a more permanent fix for Kirilloff's lingering wrist issues, and the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for spring training. He concludes the 2022 campaign with a .250 average, three home runs, 21 RBI and 14 runs over 155 plate appearances with the big club.