Kirilloff (wrist) was spotted taking part in live batting practice Monday on the back fields at Twins camp, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The activity is a sign that Kirilloff is making progress as he ramps up following surgery last August to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue, but the Twins haven't yet pinpointed a date for the 25-year-old to make his spring debut. With Opening Day just over two weeks ago, Kirilloff would likely need to get in a game no later than next week for the Twins to feel confident about his chances of breaking camp with the big club. Kirilloff has a minor-league option remaining, so the Twins could have him report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season in order to continue his ramp-up process rather than stashing him on the injured list.