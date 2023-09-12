Kirilloff is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Rays.
The Twins will turn to Donovan Solano at first base against right-hander Zack Littell. Kirilloff has now started three of five games since returning from the injured list, although this is the first one he's sat out versus a righty.
