Kirilloff is expected to be recalled by the Twins on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Miguel Sano (hamstring) was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury, and Kirilloff's promotion will be the corresponding move. He should see the majority of his at-bats at first base in Sano's absence. However, even after Sano returns, Kirilloff figures to remain in the lineup as he's also capable of playing in the outfield.