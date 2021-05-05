Kirillof (wrist) is scheduled to visit a hand and wrist specialist Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old suffered the right wrist injury sliding into second base Monday and was held out of Tuesday's starting nine. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the fact he's visiting a specialist so quickly is an ominous sign. Kirilloff is unlikely to be available Wednesday while being evaluated, and it should be known shortly whether a trip to the injured list is necessary.