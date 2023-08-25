Kirilloff (shoulder) says he's back to full baseball activities, but the Twins will wait several more days to see if he's healthy enough to send him on a rehab assignment, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Kirilloff received a cortisone shot for his strained right shoulder in early August. It sounds like he could return in early September if he begins a rehab assignment by early next week.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starts swinging bat•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Gets cortisone shot in shoulder•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits IL with shoulder injury•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Out Wednesday with sore shoulder•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Idle Wednesday•