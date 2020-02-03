Play

Kirilloff was invited to the Twins' major-league spring training Monday.

Kirilloff dealt with a wrist injury at the beginning of last season that may have hindered his production over the rest of the year as he posted career lows in batting average (.283) and OPS (.756). While the 22-year-old has shown promise in previous seasons, he'll likely begin the season in the minors, although he could make his big-league debut at some point in 2020.

