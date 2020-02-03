Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Will appear in Twins' camp
Kirilloff was invited to the Twins' major-league spring training Monday.
Kirilloff dealt with a wrist injury at the beginning of last season that may have hindered his production over the rest of the year as he posted career lows in batting average (.283) and OPS (.756). While the 22-year-old has shown promise in previous seasons, he'll likely begin the season in the minors, although he could make his big-league debut at some point in 2020.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Returns from minor-league IL•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Back on minor-league IL•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated from minor-league IL•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Getting closer to returning•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not ready for game action•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Out with minor wrist injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is still weak, but it has more worthwhile options than it appeared to a year ago.