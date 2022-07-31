Kirilloff (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After exiting Saturday's 7-4 win with right wrist soreness, Kirilloff will need at least one day off to heal up. Considering that Kirilloff underwent surgery on that same wrist last season and spent nearly three weeks on the injured list earlier in the season due to inflammation of the wrist, it's somewhat troubling that he's hampered by it again. For now, consider Kirilloff day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Tigers.