Rooker was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured right forearm.
This was inevitable after Rooker was hit by a pitch that broke his right forearm Saturday. He should be fully recovered for spring training 2021. Max Kepler (groin) was activated in a corresponding move.
