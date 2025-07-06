Lee will start at second base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Rays.

The Twins sent Lee to the bench for both of their previous two contests, but he came up big in a reserve role Saturday, going 1-for-2 with a walk-off RBI bunt single in Minnesota's 6-5 win. Lee will be rejoin the starting nine for the series finale, but he'll likely need to raise his production at the plate to ensure he maintains a regular spot in the lineup over Harrison Bader, who will head to the bench after making four straight starts. Over his last seven games, Lee has gone 3-for-19 with no walks and seven strikeouts, bringing his slash line down to .272/.306/.402 for the season.