Lee is hitting .269 with four home runs and a .772 OPS at Double-A Wichita.

Lee began the season hot by hitting .323 with a .894 OPS through his first 23 games, but has cooled by hitting .200 with a .617 OPS in his last 24 games. There's still plenty to like about his performance with good walk rates (10.3%) and strikeout rates (16.2%), but he hasn't been overly impressive. The 2022 first-round draft pick may need to add more power (4 HRs and .429 SLG) to become an elite prospect.