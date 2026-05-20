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Twins' Brooks Lee: Day off Wednesday
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1 min read
Lee is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Lee will receive a routine day off after starting in each of the previous 19 contests. Ryan Kreidler will get a turn at shortstop for the Twins in Wednesday's rubber match.
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