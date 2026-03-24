Lee went 2-for-4 in Monday's spring training win over Boston. He's hitting .308 (16-for-52) with a .743 OPS this spring.

Lee looks set to begin the season as the everyday shortstop. He was underwhelming at the plate last year in his sophomore season with a .655 OPS, though he did hit 16 home runs. He has a good eye at the plate and makes excellent contact (just a 17.5% K%) but struggles to generate power (just a a 28.0% hard hit rate). It's not clear if he'll have the glove to stick at shortstop as he was -8 in Defensive Runs Saved last season, so it's a big season for Lee to show he can be a building block for the next Twins playoff team.