Lee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Houston.

Lee provided all of the Twins' run production for a second consecutive game, clubbing a solo homer in the seventh inning off Brandon Walter on Sunday after belting a two-run shot Saturday. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs in his last seven games and has put together a 16-game hitting streak that has pushed his season-long batting average from .230 to .267. With the Twins placing Royce Lewis (hamstring) on the injured list Sunday, Lee appears poised to serve as the team's primary option at third base for the foreseeable future.