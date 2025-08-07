Lee went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Tigers.

Lee scored on a wild pitch in the second inning before tying the game with a 430-foot blast in the fourth. The big night came at a good time, as the 24-year-old had entered Wednesday in a 1-for-21 slump since homering twice July 29. For the season, he's slashing .245/.288/.376 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, 30 runs scored and two steals across 354 plate appearances.