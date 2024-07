Lee went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

The steal was Lee's first in the majors. Considering he had just two thefts over 30 minor-league games this season, he shouldn't be expected to make a significant contribution on the basepaths regularly. Lack of speed aside, the 23-year-old is off to a good start in his Twins career, batting .300 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored across his first 10 big-league contests.