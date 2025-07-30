Lee went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's loss to Boston.

Lee came off the bench for Carlos Correa (illness) and delivered an offensive outburst. Lee put the Twins on the board with an RBI single in the fifth inning before knocking a pair of two-run homers in the seventh and ninth frames. It was his first career multi-homer performance and snapped a 23-game homerless drought. During that skid, he went 11-for-70 (.157). Lee's five-RBI day matched his total from the previous 17 games combined. He's now slashing .256/.294/.387 with 20 extra-base hits and 43 RBI through 326 plate appearances.