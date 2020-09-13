Buxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer against Cleveland on Saturday.
Buxton took Zach Plesac deep in the fourth inning for his eighth home run of the season. The performance continued his recent power surge, as Buxton now has three long balls in his past four starts, including a pair in the team's weekend series against Cleveland. Despite rarely drawing a walk, Buxton has put together a decent .247/.250/.527 line to go along with 13 runs scored and 19 RBI across 96 plate appearances this season.