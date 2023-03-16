Buxton played in a minor-league game Thursday in Twins camp, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It was the first live action of the spring for Buxton, who has been brought along slowly by design after yet another injury-plagued campaign in 2022. The dynamic 29-year-old outfielder currently carries a clean bill of health and is hoping to show improved durability in 2023. When healthy last year, he delivered a strong .833 OPS with 28 home runs and six stolen bases in 92 games.
