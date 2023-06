Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton wound up being sidelined a few days past the minimum 10-day stay on the IL with a left rib contusion, but he's ready to go now for the Twins' four-game weekend series against the Tigers. The 29-year-old had been in a 2-for-22 rut at the plate before being injured when he took a Tanner Bibbee pitch to the ribs back on June 1.