Buxton went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double in Saturday's victory over Royals.

Buxton has picked up extra-base hits in each of his first two games, as he tripled on Opening Day and laced a double off Jordan Lyles. Over eight at-bats to open the season he's now hitting .444 with a .778 slugging percentage. Buxton has been the designated hitter in the first two games for Minnesota, and it's allowed the 29-year-old to make an immediate impact with the bat.