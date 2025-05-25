Buxton remains in the concussion protocol but will be traveling with the Twins for the 10-game road trip that begins Monday in Kansas City, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has been in the concussion protocol since his collision with Carlos Correa on May 15, but the outfielder has been ramping up his baseball activities over the past few days. Buxton still needs to officially clear the concussion protocol before being reinstated from the 7-day IL, but the fact he'll be traveling with the team could indicate his activation is on the horizon.