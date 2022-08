Sands was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow contusion Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sands was hit in the elbow by a comebacker during Tuesday's loss to the Astros, and the issue will force him to miss at least two weeks. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Devin Smeltzer was recalled Wednesday to take his place on the active roster.