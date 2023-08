The Twins selected Keuchel's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Keuchel exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract with Minnesota on Tuesday, but they suddenly need him as a replacement for Joe Ryan, who has landed on the 15-day injured list because of a groin strain. Keuchel, 35, had registered a stellar 1.13 ERA in 32 innings (six starts) with St. Paul and is back in the majors for the first time since September of 2022.