The Twins recalled Keirsey from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Keirsey will join the Twins as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for third baseman Royce Lewis (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Lewis' move to the IL will likely result in super-utility player Willi Castro seeing more starts in the infield, but Keirsey isn't expected to benefit from more playing time in the outfield. As a left-handed hitter, Keirsey doesn't profile as a potential platoon option and could be deployed mainly as a pinch runner or late-inning defensive replacement. After winning a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster, Keirsey slashed just .109/.136/.156 with one home run and five stolen bases across 66 plate appearances before he was optioned to St. Paul on May 31.