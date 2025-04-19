Keirsey started in right field and went 0-for-4 with one steal in Friday's loss to Atlanta. He hit ninth in the batting order.

Keirsey replaced injured Matt Wallner (hamstring) in right field and could continue to get starts in his place if he gets hot at the plate. He has speed to help fantasy teams (37 steals at Triple-A last season) but hasn't yet shown he can hit at the major league level. He's hitting .154 (2-for-13) after hitting .111 (2-for-18) in just 13 major league games last year.