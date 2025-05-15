Keirsey went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Keirsey tagged Tomoyuki Sugano for a two-run shot in the third inning -- the first of back-to-back home runs for the Twins. The long ball was Keirsey's first of 2025 and the second of his big-league career. The 28-year-old entered Thursday's contest with one hit in his previous 21 at-bats. Keirsey has played in 33 games this season but has just 39 plate appearances as he's often entered as a pinch runner or late-inning defensive replacement.