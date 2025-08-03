Keirsey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though he has a clearer path to making starts in the outfield in the short term after Minnesota moved Harrison Bader and Willi Castro prior to Thursday's trade deadline, Keirsey may still be in line for only a part-time role while Bryon Buxton (rib) is on the injured list. Minnesota recalled Austin Martin from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, and he and Keirsey appear likely to share time in center field until Buxton returns from the shelf. A strong defender who's capable of contributing on the basepaths (eight steals in 11 attempts), Keirsey doesn't profile as a big-league-caliber hitter after struggling to a .110/.141/.183 slash line in 85 plate appearances with the Twins this season.