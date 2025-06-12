Festa (1-1) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Festa finally picked up a victory in his fifth start of the season and also notched his first quality start. In fact, Wednesday marked the first time over his five outings that the right-hander has completed more than 4.2 frames. It was certainly a promising turnaround after Festa surrendered eight runs across 3.2 innings against the A's in his previous start. Festa has an opportunity to lock down a rotation spot with Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Zebby Matthews (shoulder) both out for an extended period, and Festa's performance Wednesday could go a long way toward achieving that goal. He'll try to take another positive step the next time he takes the mound, which tentatively lines up to be on the road against Cincinnati.