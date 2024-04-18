Festa has a 1.46 ERA and 11.2 K/9 through four games (12.1 innings) at Triple-A St. Paul.

Festa threw four scoreless innings in his last start Wednesday. Festa is perhaps Minnesota's top pitching prospect and his early success is notable with the last two spots in the big league rotation struggling (Louie Varland and Chris Paddack). However, Festa has an ugly 8.2 BB/9 and hasn't gone more than four innings in any start. He may not be seen as an option this early in the season if Varland and Paddack continue to struggle as a result.