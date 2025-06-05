The Twins recalled Festa from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Festa will take the ball Thursday versus the Athletics and could be part of the Twins rotation on a long-term basis as a replacement for the injured Pablo Lopez (shoulder). The 25-year-old Festa holds a 1.38 ERA and 15:5 K:BB across 13 frames this season at the big-league level. He threw only 66 pitches in his last start at St. Paul in what was his second outing back from arm fatigue, so his workload will be relatively limited Thursday.